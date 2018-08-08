MassDev Loan Builds Affordable Housing for Those in Recovery

MassDevelopment has provided a $895,000 loan to 138 Cross Street LLC, who will use the loan to purchase and covert a building in Lowell to an affordable rental housing facility. This facility will serve as a sober housing facility for those recovering from addiction treatment facilities.

138 Cross Street LLC is an affiliate of The Megan House Foundation Inc., a long-term residential substance abuse treatment and recovery home for women, and Coalition for a Better Acre, a community development corporation in Lowell. Once individuals have completed programs at the Megan House Foundation and others, they can live in this new facility while still receiving counseling and support.

The city of Lowell has contributed $250,000 to the project using funds from a federal grant program for local low-income housing called HOME Program.

Tags: 138 Cross Street LLC, Coalition for a Better Acre, HOME Program, Lowell, MassDevelopment, The Megan House Foundation Inc.