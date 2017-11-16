MassHousing Appoints Acting Executive Director

MassHousing’s board of directors voted this week to appoint Thomas J. Lyons as the agency’s acting executive director. Currently MassHousing’s managing director of government affairs and communications, Lyons will lead MassHousing on an interim basis, while the board conducts a search for a permanent executive director. Lyons replaces Tim Sullivan, who stepped down as executive director to pursue a private sector employment opportunity.

“MassHousing deeply values Tom Lyons’ commitment to public service, collaborative spirit and ability to forge strong relationships,” Michael J. Dirrane, chairman of the board of directors of MassHousing, said in a statement. “Tom is well known, well liked and incredibly well respected at the federal, state and local levels, and he brings a true sense of team to his work. He will provide important continuity and leadership as the Agency searches for a permanent executive director.”

In his current role at MassHousing’s, Lyons manages all aspects of the operations of the agency’s corporate communications, marketing, government affairs and comprehensive permit divisions. He was previously the manager of MassHousing’s community services department.

Prior to joining MassHousing, Lyons was the executive director of the New England Center and Home for Veterans. He has extensive experience with veterans issues, particularly in veterans housing. Lyons is currently a trustee at the Chelsea Soldiers Home, a Brighton Marine Health Center board member and a member of the Legislature’s Joint Commission on Veterans Housing and Long-Term Care Services.

MassHousing’s board of directors has charged the board’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee with leading the search for a permanent executive director. The committee is comprised of Dirrane, the board’s chairman; Ping Yin Chai, the board’s vice chairman; and Andris J. Silins, the board’s treasurer.

Tags: governmental affairs, MassHousing, veterans