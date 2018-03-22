MassHousing Awards $275K to Support Sober Housing

MassHousing has awarded $275,00 to help create or modernize a total of 55 affordable sober housing units in Amesbury, Lowell and Wrentham. The awarded projects will support men and women in recovery, including young women with children.

The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations Inc. (CCRI), a nonprofit subsidiary corporation of MassHousing that helps nonprofits create or preserve affordable sober housing in Massachusetts for individuals in recovery.

“The safe, affordable, sober housing these CCRI grants help provide is extremely important to the men and women who are working to overcome the devastating effects of addiction,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said in a statement. “The housing challenges faced by this vulnerable population are many, and living in a sober setting with support services is invaluable to their successful recovery.”

The three grants were awarded to:

Gilly’s House in Wrentham received $75,000 to help acquire and renovate a home to create 22 new sober units for young men in recovery. Milford National Bank is a primary financing partner.

The Megan House Foundation in Lowell received $125,000 to help construct nine new apartments at Emma’s Place for young women in recovery and their children. The housing is being developed in conjunction with the Coalition For A Better Acre Community Development Corp.

Housing Supports in Amesbury received $75,000 to help rehabilitate 24 single room occupancy units for men. The scope of work includes both interior and exterior improvements. Partners include the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and Newburyport Savings Bank.

