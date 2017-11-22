MassHousing Awards $399K For Affordable Sober Housing

MassHousing has awarded a total of $399,009 to help create or renovate 107 affordable sober housing units in Brockton, Greenfield, Leominster, Lynn, Springfield and Worcester. The awarded projects will serve men and women in recovery, including young women and residents with families.

The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations Inc. (CCRI), a nonprofit subsidiary corporation of MassHousing that helps nonprofits create or preserve affordable sober housing in Massachusetts for individuals in recovery. To date, CCRI has awarded more than $10 million in grants for the creation or preservation of more than 2,100 units of substance-free housing, in 50 communities, serving recovery populations that include men, women, families, veterans, the homeless and ex-offenders.

“These CCRI grants are extremely important to the men and women who are working to overcome the devastating effects of addiction, by allowing them to have a safe, affordable and sober home to live in,” Tom Lyons, MassHousing acting executive director, said in a statement. “By helping vulnerable populations achieve sobriety, these grants will deliver service-rich, affordable housing that will help improve the lives of Massachusetts residents.”

