MassHousing Closes on Financing for Six Workforce Housing Units in Dorchester

MassHousing provided $600,000 in workforce housing financing to an affiliate of TLee Development LLC for the construction of six new apartments for working families on a vacant parcel in Dorchester.

TLee Development, which owns the vacant property at 246-248 Norwell St. in the Codman Square neighborhood, will put more than $375,000 of its own financing toward the project. Eastern Bank will also provide $875,000 in construction and permanent financing.

“MassHousing is pleased to partner with Travis Lee on this exciting project, which will transform a vacant parcel into new housing affordable to moderate-income households, and help create a more vibrant, healthier neighborhood,” Tom Lyons, MassHousing acting executive director, said in a statement. “There is a critical need for new housing across the Commonwealth, and this project will make a real impact in the lives of working families in Dorchester.”

All six two-bedroom units will be for households earning at or below 70 percent of the area median income, which for a household of four in Boston is $72,400.

“It has been such a privilege to partner with an organization like MassHousing that shares a vision for creating high-quality, workforce housing during a time when housing prices have become out of reach for the average working family,” Travis Lee said in a statement. “I look forward to working with MassHousing on the next project.”

