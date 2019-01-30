MassHousing Head Appointed to MBTA Board

The head of Massachusetts’ affordable housing finance agency has been appointed to the board that closely oversees the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Chrystal Kornegay, executive director of MassHousing, was appointed to the MBTA’s Fiscal Management and Control Board (FMCB) by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week. In her career, she has held several senior management roles where she worked closely with members of the Massachusetts legislature, designed and implemented strategic plans, collaborated with community groups on housing and community development issues and oversaw budgets in the millions of dollars. The move brings a housing policy expert to the board, which also has voices from organized labor, the business community and the transportation policy experts.

“Chrystal has a record of accomplishment in housing and community development, has successfully managed operating and capital budgets, and knows the critical importance of working with residents, business leaders, and elected officials,” Baker said in a statement. “I am grateful for her willingness to further serve the commonwealth on both the FMCB and the MassDOT board.”

“Chrystal Kornegay is committed to community engagement and her public service experience and financial expertise will assist the boards in working with MBTA and MassDOT managers, advocates and members of the public to ensure our transportation infrastructure is reliable, robust and resilient,” Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said in a statement.

Kornegay was project manager at The Community Builders between 1995 and 1999 and then worked for nine years at Urban Edge, first as a project manager and director of real estate, then as deputy director and then as president and CEO. She was Baker’s Undersecretary of Housing and Community Development from 2015 to February 2018. She was appointed to head MassHousing in February 2018.

Kornegay replaces Steve Poftak who held seats on the FMCB and MassDOT Boards prior to his recent appointment as general manager of the MBTA.

