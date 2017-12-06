MassHousing Honors FY 2017 First Mortgage Loans Top Originators

MassHousing has honored the top originators of first mortgage loans from 27 of the agency’s lending partners for providing home loans for low- and moderate-income Massachusetts residents.

The loan originators were honored in gold, silver and bronze categories based on the number of MassHousing Mortgages they produced in fiscal year 2017, which ran from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.

“While all of our lending partners share MassHousing’s mission of providing Massachusetts residents with safe, affordable home mortgage products, these 39 loan originators excelled at helping homebuyers achieve the many benefits of owning their own home,’’ MassHousing Acting Executive Director Tom Lyons said in a statement.

In fiscal 2017, through all its lenders combined, MassHousing provided a total of $661 million to 2,708 Massachusetts residents who purchased or refinanced a home – 78 percent of whom (2,136) were first-time homebuyers. MassHousing loans were used to purchase homes in 251 of the 351 Massachusetts cities and towns.

For loans used to purchase a home the average price was $258,736 and the average loan amount was $242,209. The average household income was $78,647.

Honored with gold recognition for originating 31 to 40 MassHousing loans were:

Shant Banosian (38 loans) from Guaranteed Rate Inc., based in Waltham

Rico A. Conforti (36 loans) from St. Anne Credit Union, based in Fall River

Andrew L. Marquis (33 loans) from Guaranteed Rate Inc., based in Waltham

Elise Bare (32 loans) from Residential Mortgage Services Inc., based in North Dartmouth

Honored with silver recognition for originating 21 to 30 loans were:

Trevor Michael McFarland (23 loans) from Residential Mortgage Services Inc., based in Worcester

George Koutsos (21 loans) from CrossCountry Mortgage Inc., based in Danvers

Vernon Miles (21 loans) from Residential Mortgage Services Inc., based in New Bedford

Honored with bronze recognition were:

Jessica Correa Paquette (20 loans) from PHH Home Loans LLC, based in Easton and Canton

Eileen A. Hennessey (20 loans) from Academy Mortgage Corp., based in Agawam.

Kelly J. Lizotte (18 loans) from Security First Mortgage Funding LLC, based in Worcester

Lisa Mish (18 loans) from Freedom Credit Union, based in Springfield

Joshua Fasshauer (17 loans) from Evolve Bank and Trust, based in Auburn

Sean Carroll McCarthy (17 loans) from Salem Five Cents Savings bank based in Lynn

Marcus J. Sohn (15 loans) from Leader Bank, based in Arlington

Raymond B. Severance (15 loans) from Residential Mortgage Services, Inc., based in Middleboro

Kaylin Choquette (15 loans) from Adams Community Bank, based in Adams

John Pace (14 loans) from Guaranteed Rate Inc., based in Wakefield.

Trip Miller (13 loans) from Guaranteed Rate Inc., based in Hingham.

James C. Pollard (13 loans) from Academy Mortgage Corp., based in Dalton

Nicholas Paleologos (13 loans) from Envoy Mortgage Ltd, based in Worcester

Louise Larocque (13 loans) from PHH Homes Loans LLC, based in Longmeadow

Jeffrey J. Nadeau (12 loans) from Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, based in North Andover

William B. Murphy (12 loans) Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., based in Auburn

Mary Rosella (12 loans) from loanDepot.com LLC, based in South Boston

Harry E. Ogden (12 loans) from Mortgage Financial Services, based in Tewksbury

Jennifer C. Oldfield (12 loans) from Bristol County Savings Bank, based in Taunton

Marge Pero (12 loans) from Lee Bank, based in Lee

John Shanley (11 loans) from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., based in Marlborough

Dena Barber (11 loans) from Residential Mortgage Services Inc., based in North Dartmouth

John Dahlinger (11 loans) from Merrimack Mortgage Co., based in North Chelmsford

Jeffrey Paul Palermo (11 loans) from CrossCountry Mortgage Inc., based in Peabody

Maria Luker (11 loans) from Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, based in Stoneham

Kenneth Askins (11 loans) from Mortgage Network Inc., based in Longmeadow

Susan M. Seaver (11 loans) from Florence Savings Bank, based in Florence

Michael Kidwell (11 loans) from Leader Bank, based in Arlington

Ann Schwartz (10 loans) from HomeBridge Financial Services Inc., based in Canton

Jeff Wright (10 loans) from Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, based in Lowell

Stephen Palombi (10 loans) from Meetinghouse Co-Operative Bank, based in Dorchester

Sharon Hamel (10 loans) from Holyoke Credit Union, based in Holyoke

