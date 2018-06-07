MassHousing Rolls Out Closing Credit for Veterans

MassHousing recently unveiled a $2,500 closing cost credit for Massachusetts military veterans who purchase a home through the agency.

The new $2,500 closing cost credit is available to Massachusetts veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, active servicemembers and Gold Star families who purchase a home with MassHousing’s Operation Welcome Home mortgage program, a home loan program designed specifically for veterans.

“Closing costs can run into the thousands of dollars, and by helping our veterans reduce those costs, we will make homeownership more affordable for them,” Chrystal Kornegay, MassHousing executive director, said in a statement.

MassHousing is offering veterans the new $2,500 closing cost credit in addition to the Agency’s Operation Welcome Home mortgage product, which finances up to 97 percent of the purchase price of a single-family home or condominium. Operation Welcome Home borrowers can also use a second down payment assistance loan for 3 percent of the purchase price – or up to $12,000 – to receive 100 percent financing.

Veterans who purchase a two-, three- or four-family home can receive up to 95 percent financing, and also use the 3-percent down payment assistance second loan, along with the $2,500 closing cost credit.

MassHousing will reimburse the lender for the $2,500 closing cost credit.

Tags: closing credit, MassHousing, veterans