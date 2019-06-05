MassMutual Breaks Ground on 17-Story Seaport Tower, Fintech Incubator

For the second time in seven days, an office tower broke ground in the Seaport as Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh joined leaders from the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. to celebrate the start of construction at 10 Fan Pier Blvd.

Once completed, the new 17-story, 310,000-square-foot building will house approximately 1,000 MassMutual employees and an office for the MassChallenge fintech incubator. Fan Pier is a joint venture of The Fallon Co. and Barings, a MassMutual asset management affiliate and is designed by Elkus Manfredi. 10 Fan Pier Blvd. will be the final commercial tower at Fan Pier and is expected to be completed in late 2021. The $4 billion mixed-use development will encompasses 3 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate, public space, civic and cultural space, once the MassMutual tower is done.

The company’s Boston location will serve as a hub for its digital and technology initiatives and give MassMutual greater access to the city’s financial markets, talent pool and thriving startup community, the firm said in a statement. At the same time as it is building the new tower, however, MassMutual said it is also renewing its commitment to Springfield, the city of its founding, by adding 1,500 jobs to its headquarters by the end of 2021 in order to realize “the benefits of metropolitan and suburban locations on both sides of the state.”

“Today marks a pivotal milestone for MassMutual as we take tangible steps to create a better company for future generations of policyowners, customers and employees,” MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO Roger Crandall said in a statement. “Expanding on both ends of the state – from Springfield to Boston – allows us to tap into the incredible talent pool and network of higher education institutions that Massachusetts offers. Our new location at Fan Pier gives us the opportunity to immerse ourselves in one of America’s leading centers for innovation. As we break ground on our new building, we look forward to playing an important role in the future of the commonwealth of Massachusetts, our home since our founding in 1851.”