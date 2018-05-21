Mastercard Unveils Fintech Initiative Aimed at Digital Banking

Mastercard is upping its ante in the fintech arena.

The company on Monday announced the creation of Accelerate, a new initiative to drive growth at scale for the fast-evolving fintech industry, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to this sector.

The initiative is designed to support the ambitions of players in the fintech sector through tailored support arrangements including access to insight, tools, technology and investment to support innovation.

Designed to operate alongside its successful Start Path program, Accelerate will broaden Mastercard’s engagement with the payment fintech community including the next generation of digital banks.

Tools include dedicated Mastercard licensing specialists to support market expansion, in-market access to account expertise to fast track growth and unparalleled ability to connect to comprehensive processing assets.

Resources will include Mastercard Advisors for in-market execution support, data insights and analytics. The program also provides market-based resources for related strategic investing and accommodative early-stage collateral requirements.

“Creating this initiative is the next step in our long-term focus on being partner of choice for fintech companies around the world” Ann Cairns, vice chairman of Mastercard, said in a statement. “Globally, the fintech community is one of the most vibrant and fast-paced, and Mastercard is committed to help these fast growing businesses unleash their full potential. With extensive experience in supporting growth of the financial services industry, Mastercard is uniquely positioned to provide the platform which can propel fintech businesses along increasingly ambitious growth paths.”

Prior to this announcement, Mastercard has formed partnerships with other fintech players, which have grown into global brands.

Tags: Digital Banking, FinTech, MasterCard