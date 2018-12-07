MBA Charitable Foundation Announced Record 2018 Community Grants

The Massachusetts Bankers Association recently announced that its charitable foundation has set a new record in its annual year-end community grant season, gifting 45 grants totaling $163,000.

The foundation, which is supported by 150 member banks throughout Massachusetts and New England, has now provided gifts totaling approximately $2.5 million over its 22-year history.

Of the many Massachusetts social service agencies, the MBA attempted to craft some special awards to those aiding in the battles of drug addiction, homelessness, women’s shelters and empowerment and hunger.

Additionally, through the encouragement of its member banks, special awards were also provided to the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund to support those affected by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

“We are thrilled to be able to give these gifts,” Donald P. Gill, chairman of the MBA Charitable Foundation and president and CEO of Weymouth-based Coastal Heritage Bank, said in a statement. “This foundation has done so much good work over the years, yet each gift-giving season we see more need. That’s why each year, we rededicate ourselves to this effort to help in any way we can.”

Tags: 2018, Charitable Foundation, Community Grants, Massachusetts Bankers Association