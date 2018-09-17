MBTA Employee Indicted for Stealing $450K from Fare Collection Boxes

Sep 17, 2018

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) employee from Dedham was indicted on charges of stealing more than $450,000 from agency fare collection boxes he was supposed to repair.  

Stephen P. Fagerberg was charged with two counts of larceny of $1,200 in a continuous scheme and will be in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 11.  

As an automated fare technician, Fagerberg was responsible for fixing the fare collection boxes on MBTA buses in South Boston; he allegedly stole more than $450,000 over time and depositing the money into his personal bank account. 

Related articles:


Tags: , , , , ,


B&T Daily

MBTA Employee Indicted for Stealing $450K from Fare Collection Boxes

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily BPDA Approves New Development in Allston, Hyde Par…
B&T Daily Great Elm: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
0