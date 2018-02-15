McArdle Appointed to MassHousing Board of Directors

Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Patricia A. McArdle to the MassHousing board of directors. McArdle heads the Law Office of Patricia A. McArdle and Assoc. in Mattapoisett.

“Patricia McArdle is a highly qualified legal professional who will bring several years of experience to the MassHousing board,” Baker said in a statement. “We look forward to working with her, the board and all other stakeholders as we continue to develop affordable housing opportunities across the commonwealth.”

McArdle is an attorney with expertise in property and real estate law, family law, business law and estate planning and probate law. She is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She is a member of the American Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. She was formerly town moderator in Marion and was a member of the planning board.

“I am really honored to have been considered and appointed to the board of directors,” McArdle said in a statement. “Having served on local boards and participated in local board meetings in Southeastern Massachusetts, I have seen firsthand the disconnection between trying to provide much needed affordable housing and a municipality trying to control its own destiny. I am very excited about the programs offered by MassHousing, including the new Community Scale Housing Initiative. I am hoping that I can help bridge the gap between the exciting projects taking shape in the Boston area and creating the same in Southeastern Massachusetts.”

MassHousing board members are unpaid volunteers who are appointed by the governor, typically to seven-year terms, although in the event of a vacancy a new member can be appointed to fill out the remainder of a former member’s term.

