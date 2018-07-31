Medical Marijuana Facility Extends Lease and SF in Franklin

New England Treatment Access, Inc. (NETA) has expanded and continued their lease of 5 Forge Parkway in Franklin. Tenant NETA and the owner, JD Family Trust have been negotiating for new construction to add space for NETA’s growing business in the marijuana industry.

When NETA first leased the space in 2013, their medical marijuana grow facility was 71,326 square feet. With the new additions, the total lease space is now 106,326 square feet. NETA was one of the first businesses to get a license from the state to grow medical marijuana.

Rob Nahigian from Auburndale Realty Co. represented and advised the owner for leasing the facility.

