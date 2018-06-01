Medical Supplier Expands in Renovated Space

Diplomat Specialty Infusion Group is expanding in Woburn following a renovation of its new 11,000-square-foot location by Vantage Builders of Waltham.

The company relocated from 266 West Cummings Park to the 55,000-square-foot building at 20 Commerce Way owned by Atlantic Philadelphia Realty.

McGuinness Group architects designed the new 1,000-square-foot cleanroom, changing rooms, offices and two conference rooms. The project includes an emergency generator and new storage areas.

The project team included Interior Project Management and Engineered Systems. The building is owned by Atlantic Philadelphia Realty. Diplomat was represented by Colliers in the leasing transaction.

A division of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., DSIG provides treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Tags: Atlantic Philadelphia Realty, Colliers, Diplomat Specialty Infusion Group