Methuen Paving Company Cited $170K for Failing to Pay Overtime

EJ Paving and its president Thomas Evangelista have been cited $172,554 in restitution and penalties for violating the Massachusetts overtime law for work done on public projects across the state. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that the workers were “cheated” out of overtime pay and that the money collected will repay them.

The company paid overtime after employees worked more than 45 hours a week, when the law requires them to be paid overtime after 40 hours of work a week. EJ Paving also failed to account for the different hourly rates of pay when overtime was calculated when employees worked on both private and public works projects during the same week.

EJ Paving has paid the citation in full.

