Metro Credit Union Opens 16th Branch

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union has opened its second branch in Peabody, its 16th branch overall.

Located at 240 Andover St., the new location joins Metro’s other Peabody branch at 68 Main St.

The new branch offers Metro’s full suite of consumer and business products, access to an ATM and coin counter and dedicated resources for mortgage lending, commercial banking, and investment services, the credit union said in a statement.

The $2.5 billion-asset Metro Credit Union said it partnered with Massachusetts-based design firm NES Group to develop the new space. NES provides all aspects of bank design and project management and has a longstanding relationship working with Metro.

“We are excited to continue our branch network expansion to offer more access and better serve our members in Peabody and surrounding communities,” Robert Cashman, Metro president and CEO, said in the statement. “It’s yet another milestone in our close to 100-year history that we continue to provide a positive banking experience with those who bank with us.”

The branch manager is Roxana Arevalo, and Alexandra Gilberg is the assistant branch manager.

Metro plans several more branch openings in the spring, including in Dorchester, Medford and West Roxbury.