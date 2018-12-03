Mexican Eatery Picks Arsenal Yards For Third Location

Condesa Restaurante Mexicano will open its first Massachusetts restaurant at Arsenal Yards in 2019, developers Boylston Properties and The Wilder Cos. said.

Brothers Roberto and Ernesto Leon founded the concept, which has locations in Smithfield and East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and features southern Mexican specialties in an open floor plan format and outdoor seating.

Previously announced restaurants at Arsenal Yards include Shake Shack, Pokeworks, City Works Eatery and Pour House. The redevelopment of the Arsenal Mall will include 250,000 square feet of retail space, a seven-screen cinema, 200,000 square feet of office and lab space, 425-unit apartment complex and a 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton.

