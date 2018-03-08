Mortgage Applications, Interest Rates Continue to Climb

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 0.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. The Refinance Index increased 2 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1 percent from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity remained unchanged from the previous week at 41.8 percent of total applications. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.3 percent of total applications, its highest level since June 2017.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 10.1 percent from 10.3 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications decreased to 9.9 percent from 10.7 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) increased to its highest level since January 2014, 4.65 percent, from 4.64 percent, with points decreasing to 0.58 from 0.63 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $453,100) decreased to 4.56 percent from 4.57 percent, with points increasing to 0.52 from 0.51 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA remained unchanged from the week prior at 4.68 percent, with points increasing to 0.79 from 0.75 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to its highest level since April 2011, 4.11 percent, from 4.07 percent, with points increasing to 0.64 from 0.59 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 3.81 percent from 3.85 percent, with points decreasing to 0.46 from 0.59 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

