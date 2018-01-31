Mortgage Applications Fall as Rates Climb

Mortgage applications decreased 2.6 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Jan. 26.

The Refinance Index decreased 3 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3 percent from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 47.8 percent of total applications, its lowest level since August 2017, from 49.4 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 5.7 percent of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 10.7 percent from 11.4 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.1 percent from 10.9 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.8 percent.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) increased to its highest level since March 2017, 4.41 percent, from 4.36 percent, with points increasing to 0.56 from 0.54 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $453,100) increased to its highest level since March 2017, 4.34 percent, from 4.31 percent, with points increasing to 0.40 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to its highest level since September 2013, 4.40 percent, from 4.37 percent, with points increasing to 0.68 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to its highest level since April 2011, 3.85 percent, from 3.81 percent, with points increasing to 0.60 from 0.52 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to its highest level since March 2011, 3.79 percent, from 3.70 percent, with points increasing to 0.41 from 0.39 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

