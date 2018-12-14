Nantucket Proposal Would Limit Home Swimming Pools

It could soon become a lot harder to add a swimming pool to a home in Nantucket if a proposal being made to the island’s 2019 annual Town Meeting is approved.

The citizen’s petition, filed by Planning Board member Fritz McClure, prohibits pools in residential zoning districts with minimum lot sizes of 10,000 square feet or less and in the Moorlands Management District, according to the Inquirer and Mirror. The district covers portions of the island’s southwestern coast.

“A lot of people have come to me to say how bothersome pools are,” he told the paper. “This summer and fall, I started walking around town and noticed there are a lot of developer building lots with small pools on small lots within five feet of the property line. I’m looking at lots where they are all jammed in there, and in most cases, it’s not the average person deciding they’d like to have a swimming pool in the back yard.”

Tags: Nantucket, residential real estate, swimming pool