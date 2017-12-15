NAR: Forecasted 2018 Real Estate Trends Provide Opportunity To Market To Buyers

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) predicts housing trends in 2018 will center around integrating technology and creating healthy and connected living environments. Knowing what’s coming and learning how to market it to buyers will be the key to success in the New Year. Below are a few of the trends NAR said will feature in 2018.

The Rise of the Tech Guru

Smart homes are getting smarter, with homeowners increasingly purchasing devices and apps that perform tasks such as opening blinds, operating sprinkler systems and telling Alexa what food to order.

What you should do: More buyers want to see listings updated to take advantage of all technological possibilities from the moment they move in. Add a home technology source to your list of trusted experts. You might even be able to offer a free first visit as a closing gift.

Maximized Side Yards

As a national trend toward smaller lot sizes combines with surging interest in maximizing outdoor space, one area that’s often neglected is the side yard.

What you should do: Pay special attention to side yards when evaluating a home that’s about to go up on the market. Sellers don’t need to spend much to make this space stand out, and any little thing is better than the feeling that the space has been “thrown away, since real estate is so valuable,” Glassman says.

Battery Backup Systems Offer Resilience

Any homeowner who’s experienced a weather-related disaster, such as hurricanes, forest fires and torrential downpours, understands the peace of mind that comes from having systems in place to help withstand Mother Nature’s worst punches.

What you should do: Understand the difference between a battery backup system and a typical generator, even if you’re not working in an area that sees frequent extreme weather events.

