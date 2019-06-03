Natick Office Building Sells for $6.8M

A 63,000-square-foot Natick office building has traded for $6.8 million.

The 3-story building sits on 2.9 acres on Route 135 and is just over two miles from both the Mass. Pike and Route 9. The building is also within a short walk of the West Natick commuter train.

The property was purchased by an affiliate of Legacy Real Estate Ventures LLC, according to Gary Holmes of R.W. Holmes Real Estate, who represented the seller, 209 W Central Street LP.

Work will commence soon on modernizing the lobby and common areas with a whole new look which will include internet connected seating areas, vending area and a shared conference area. Several suites are available for lease ranging from 300 to 5,000 square feet.

Natick Office Park currently houses a litany of diverse tenants including Bahwan CyberTek Technologies, Morrissey Goodale LLC, Dvinci Energy, Walpole VNA, Burke & Raphael CPAs and Keefe Disability Law, among others.

Eastport Real Estate Services will be providing property management and lease servicing. Financing was provided by Camden National Bank.