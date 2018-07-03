Naveo Credit Union Partners with Aeronaut Brewing Co. to Reach Millennial Homebuyers

Jul 3, 2018

In an example of the industry’s continued efforts to attract Millennials to homeownership, Naveo Credit Union has created “Hops & Homebuyers,” a first-time homebuyer workshop with Aeronaut Brewing Co., located down the street from Naveo’s Somerville branch.

This first session last week gathered many non-members of Naveo Credit Union; all attendees received a glass of Aeronaut beer and pizza. Attendees were also given a coupon for $375 off an appraisal.

The brewing company’s location and style attracted many Millennials, a demographic that dominates the Cambridge and Somerville housing markets, Navio said in a statement.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


B&T Daily

Naveo Credit Union Partners with Aeronaut Brewing Co. to Reach Millennial Homebuyers

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily The Arc of Bristol County Expands Facilities, Prog…
B&T Daily State Approves First Adult Use Retail Marijuana Li…
0