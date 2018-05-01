NE Retail Bank Customers Pleased with Experiences at Rockland Trust, Eastern Bank

Customers ranked Rockland Trust and Eastern Bank as two of the best retail banks in New England, according to J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The study measured satisfaction on a 1,000 point scale based on six factors: channel activities; communication and advice, convenience, new account openings, problem resolution and products and fees. The scores reflects satisfaction of the entire retail banking customer bases of these banks, representing a broader group of customers than just the branch-dependent and digital-centric segments.

The study is based on responses from more than 88,000 retail banking customers of 200 of the largest banks in the U.S. regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded in quarterly waves from April 2017 to February 2018.

Rockland Trust came in second place in New England with a score of 852, while Eastern Bank came in third place with a score of 837. Bangor Savings Bank in Maine came in first with a score of 862.

“While the retail banking industry has a great deal of work to do to bridge the growing digital divide, some leaders have already begun to make huge progress on the digital learning curve,” Paul McAdam, senior director of the banking practice at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “Some of the best practices being pioneered today by digital leaders include highly personalized digital interactions along with branch transformation efforts that serve the needs of both digital-centric and branch-dependent customers.”

The study also found that digital-only and branch-only customers are least-satisfied customer segments; communication is where relationships fall short; the digital divide is largest among Millennials and Gen X bank customers and that big banks lead the way on digital transformation.

