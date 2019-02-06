NEI General Contracting Completes Transit-Oriented Development

NEI General Contracting has completed construction of a 67-unit transit-oriented apartment complex in downtown Beverly.

Barnet Development’s 67,000-square-foot Holmes Beverly project includes 51 market-rate and 16 workforce housing units at 112 Rantoul St., next to the Beverly Depot MBTA commuter rail station. Residents have 70 reserved spaces in the MBTA garage. Resident amenities include a library, gym, workspace, lounge and roof deck.

The MBTA designated Boston-based Barnat Development to redevelop the site, which previously housed a gas station and vacant land, in 2016.

NEI has offices in Randolph and Ocoee, Florida. The project team also included ICON Architecture, Wozny Barbar & Assoc., Meridian Assoc., Souza True & Partners and Wolf in Sheep Design.

Tags: Barnat Development, Holmes Beverly, NEI General Contracting