New Allston Apartment Complex Sold for $42.5M

Trac 75, an 80-unit apartment complex in the Allston neighborhood, has sold for $42.5 million.

The Grossman Cos. Inc. and the Waypoint Cos. sold the property to 75 Trac LLC, a family office based in Brookline.



Grossman Cos. and Waypoint developed the property which is a 5-minute walk from the new Boston Landing stop on the MBTA commuter rail’s Framingham/Worcester line. Units range from studios to three-bedrooms. The complex is managed by Dolben.

Colliers Boston’s multifamily investment sales team led by Christopher Sower represented the sellers and Michael Dowley of Seyfarth provided legal counsel. Albert Bouchie with Coldwell Banker Commercial and Jack Yang of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer with legal services by Andrew Sucoff of Goodwin.

