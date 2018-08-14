New Apartment Community Comes to Quincy

Quarry Hills Residential Holdings LLC will develop an apartment community on Quarry Hills Drive in Quincy.

The 269 market-rate apartments are developed in partnership with Bay Colony Properties. The project is funded by a construction loan of $58 million from East Boston Savings Bank and $24.4 million in private equity.

The project will feature two 5-story buildings with views of Boston and Dorchester Bay, as well as a clubroom, outdoor kitchen and space and a fitness center. Completion of the first units will be in late 2019, Quarry Hill Residential Holdings said in a statement.

