New Bedford and Fall River Among Worst Real Estate Markets in the Country

New Bedford and Fall River are ranked at the bottom of WalletHub’s newest ranking of real estate markets in the country. Out of 300 cities, Fall River ranked 287, New Bedford ranked 288 and Brockton ranked 276.

WalletHub decided the rankings based on housing market attractiveness, economic strength and 22 other factors including home price appreciation and job growth.

Other Massachusetts cities also ranked low: Springfield at 270, Worcester at 264 and Lynn at 254.

Springfield had one of the highest foreclosure rates, while Brockton had one of the highest percentages of delinquent mortgage holders on the list.

