New Brokerage Specializes in Route 128 Market

Three former Boston Realty Advisors senior partners have founded a Newton-based commercial real estate brokerage that will focus on the central Route 128 market.

Jeremy Freid, Adam Meixner and Doug Adamian formed 128 CRE and will lead the organization. Joining the partners on the team which has a combined 75 years of experience are brokers Jordan Sneider, Matt Perry and Meghan Huebner.

“128 CRE is uniquely positioned to provide value to its clients due to their focus within the 128 Corridor – providing political, civic and local market insights not generally available or widely known,” Freid said in a statement. “We live and work in these communities every day. It makes sense that we move our operation to one of the markets we serve.”

