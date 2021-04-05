The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 continues to top 2,000 as Massachusetts struggles to tamp down the disease despite increasing numbers of vaccines administered.

There were more than 2,100 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 32.

The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 16,908 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to nearly 603,000.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were about 700 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 160 in intensive care units.

The average age of those hospitalized was 64. There were an estimated 33,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,981.

More than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 2.3 million first doses and more than 1.3 million second doses.

More than 1.5 million people have been fully immunized.