New England Life Flight Receives Lease for New Medical Helicopters

New England Life Flight Inc. received a $29.34 million tax-exempt lease from MassDevelopment.

The company does business as Boston MedFlight and will use the lease to buy three medically configured helicopters to transport critically ill and injured patients in the region. Lease proceeds will also finance related tools, parts, equipment and training.

“Boston MedFlight’s services save lives by providing New England residents with critical emergency transportation to the region’s top-notch medical facilities,” Lauren Liss, MassDevelopment president and CEO, said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is proud to continue our support of this organization in its efforts to strategically and periodically upgrade its fleet with the most advanced transportation equipment and training.”

Tags: Boston MedFlight, MassDevelopment, New England Life Flight