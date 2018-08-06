New Hampshire Credit Union Appoints New Leader

Nashua, New Hampshire-based Triangle Credit Union will have a new leader beginning next year.

The credit union announced last week that A. Scott MacKnight will become CEO and president beginning January 2019. He will succeed Maurice Simard, who will retire at the end of December after 34 years as president and CEO.

MacKnight, Triangle’s current CFO, has been employed by the credit union for over 24 years and has previously held various positions within the company including teller, staff accountant and vice president of finance/controller.

“Scott’s breadth of knowledge from his longevity at Triangle gives him a unique understanding of our members’ needs and how they must be served,” Simard said in a statement. “I have full confidence that Scott will take Triangle Credit Union to the next level of growth and advancement, and wish him well as he begins the transition to his new role.”

MacKnight holds a bachelors degree from Franklin Pierce University, an MBA from Rivier University and a designation as a Certified Credit Union Investment Professional from the Credit Union National Association.

In addition, MacKnight currently serves as the finance chair and a board member for the Salvation Army of Nashua.

The fourth largest credit union in New Hampshire, Triangle Credit Union has more than $660 million in assets and roughly 54,000 members.

Tags: A. Scott MacKnight, CEO/President, Triangle Credit Union