New City Microcreamery, an ice cream and coffee shop in Hudson, will expand to a second location in Central Square, Cambridge.

Michael Kasseris, Karim El Gamal and Jason Kleinerman own the ice cream shop, as well as a pizza place and a speakeasy bar, both located in Hudson.

The expansion comes after just three years of being in business. The opening date has not been announced.

