New Round of Collaborative Workspace Grants Announced

The Baker-Polito administration and MassDevelopment will award $2.155 million for the third round of Collaborative Workspace Program grants. The funds are meant to support local infrastructure that helps create new businesses, jobs and entrepreneurial activity.

The Collaborative Workspace Program previously provided $3 million in funding to more than 50 organizations. Any eligible organizations can apply for seed grants to plan and study the viability of new collaborative workspaces or fit-out grants to develop and expand existing workspaces.

This round includes $1.5 million from the commonwealth’s capital budget and $655,000 from the Barr Foundation, which supports the expansion of arts-relation collaborative workspaces.

Proposals are due in late July and funding decisions will be announced at the end of September.

