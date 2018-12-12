New Self-Storage Facility Breaks Ground in Marlborough

Jeremiah 29 LLC has broken ground on its new 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, climate-controlled self storage facility in Marlborough.

The building at 215 Simarano Drive will be situated on a dedicated 3-acre site immediately off Interstate 495 at exit 23-C. The property will feature 525 climate-controlled units in a 5-story conventional steel structure with two large elevators and four loading docks.

Marlboro Self Storage is slated to open in fall 2019.

Aho Construction was awarded the contract to build the building. The land and zoning freeze enable a phase two expansion of an additional 80,000-plus square feet of space, for over 550 additional units. O’Brien Commercial Properties will manage the business and real estate portions of the project.