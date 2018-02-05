New Year, New Brand for South Shore Realtors

The second-largest Realtor trade association in Massachusetts has rebranded.

Members of South Shore Realtors – formerly the Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors – filled the ballroom at Granite Links in Quincy to celebrate the comprehensive rebrand consisting of a new name, a new tagline – “Resources. Relationships. Results.” – and new technological capabilities.

The rebrand reflects confusion resulting from a name too long and an acronym too vague, according to association CEO Rachel Tristano.

“Our research indicated the former name was too long, was not easy to remember, and did not define our geographic territory representing 24 cities and towns from Quincy to Plymouth,” Tristano said in a statement. “Members and consumers thought we were based in Plymouth and it was the only town the association served. The acronym ‘PASS’ did not communicate or define what we do or who we serve and we feel the new name and tag line resolves those issues.”

“This rebrand marks a significant step in the association’s evolution,” 2018 President Stephen Damon said in a statement. “Our brand ethos has always been built on trust, credibility and industry knowledge – that’s what’s kept our association growing. We pride ourselves on positive relationships with our members and our ability to provide resources on the national, state and local levels to help them become the best professionals in the industry and to advocate on behalf of consumers’ rights to freely own and transfer property. We feel the rebrand allows us to do this more efficiently and effectively.”

The event also recognized association volunteers and association affiliate members who signed on as 2018 sponsors.

