Newbury Street Retail Buildings Sells for $51M

A Newbury Street building that counts Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo among its tenants has sold for $51 million.

Gazit Globe Ltd. bought the property at 341 Newbury St. earlier this month, according to documents on file with the Suffolk Registry of Deeds. The Dartmouth Co. represented the seller, the Danker & Donahue Garage Corp. and procured the buyer.

The 49,000-square-foot, 6-story building with a full basement is currently leased to Uniqlo and SLT, and includes a 98-space parking garage on its upper floors. Uniqlo opened its doors on Newbury Street in the fall of 2016 with SLT joining in late 2017.

Tags: Danker & Donahue Garage Corp., Gazit, Newbury Street, The Dartmouth Co.