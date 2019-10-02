Newburyport Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21

A Newburyport real estate broker plans to affiliate his office with Century 21.

Wellsco Realty, owned by broker John Wells, released a statement announcing the move Tuesday. The six-person office will do business under the name Century 21 Wellsco.

“Our culture will demand that I, as broker, deliver extraordinary experiences to my team of affiliated agents and thus inspire our sales professionals to do the same for their clients who live and work in Newburyport,” Wells said in a statement. “The platform and resources that the Century 21 System offers will help us to grow, strengthen current relationships and build new ones as we become the real estate brand of choice for consumers throughout the coastal, scenic, and historic county of Essex. They know they can trust us to help them get to the best real estate outcomes possible.”

“John’s commitment to going above and beyond for his clients fits right in with our brand and our organization’s mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences,” Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, said in a statement. “He has a history of giving 121 percent in everything that he does, and his affiliation with the Century 21 brand is amazing news for us but more importantly, for real estate consumers and sales professionals looking for a new place to call home.”