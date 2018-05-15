Newton Mixed-Income Housing Community to Undergo Major Renovation

The mixed-income Weeks School Apartments in Newton will undergo extensive exterior renovations with a $3.3 million loan from MassHousing.

Renovations at the 75-unit building will include roof and masonry repairs, and windows and exterior door replacement. The apartments are run by the nonprofit Newton Community Development Foundation.

“MassHousing is proud to support efforts by the Newton Community Development Foundation to reinvest in the Weeks School Apartments, to secure safe and modern affordable housing,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said in a statement. “Through NCDF’s thoughtful stewardship, this historic property will continue to serve Newton families for years to come.”

Forty-two of the 75 units at the Weeks School Apartments are subsidized by a federal Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment Contract and are affordable to lower-income households. Thirty-two apartments are rented at market rates and one unit is occupied by a property manager. The property consists of 44 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedroom apartments and eight three-bedroom apartments.

Tags: MassHousing, Newton, Weeks School Apartments