Next Phase of 1,200-Home Plymouth Development Set to Break Ground

A 184-unit apartment community is scheduled to break ground this spring in the fourth phase of cranberry grower A.D. Makepeace’s 1,200-home Redbrook development in Plymouth.

A.D. Makepeace selected Braintree-based Campanelli to construct four Cape Cod-style apartment buildings arrayed around a courtyard with swimming pool and fitness center beginning in late spring. Consisting of one- to three-bedroom units, including 10 income-restricted residences, the project is scheduled for completion in mid-2019.

Three previous neighborhoods at Redbrook have been completed and four others are under construction. A.D. Makepeace has partnered with builders The Valle Group of East Falmouth, The Stabile Cos. of Nashua, New Hampshire and Whitman Homes of Canton on other portions of the development which includes a YMCA, community center and The Farmers Table restaurant.

Build-out of the 2,000-acre property is expected to take place over a decade.

Tags: A.D. Makepeace Co., Campanelli, Redbrook