Nine Zero Hotel Gets Clubby New Feel

Owners of the Kimpton Nine Zero hotel sought to refresh the property with a nod to Boston history while steering clear of the local cliches.

“There are no stuffed floppy lobsters on your bed,” said Denise Korn, a branding consultant who worked with Brookfield Hotel Properties on the recently-completed updates to the 190-room property overlooking Boston Common.

Instead the 17-year-old hotel at 90 Tremont St. is trying to tap into the market for “attainable luxury” that’s a step below the high end of the city’s hotel market, while appealing to international travelers who now find Boston accessible by an ever-increasing list of direct flights.

Still, Brookfield was determined “not to lose the DNA of Boston” in the transformation. The new decor includes nods to local lore in Abigail Adams letters embossed behind headboards, framed poems by Oliver Wendell Holmes and oversized Boston terrier portraits.

Interior designers Hirsch Bedner Assoc. oversaw the redesign, billed by property managers Kimpton as a blend of history and contemporary touches.

“The old Nine Zero was edgy and wonderful at its time, but it was time for us to evolve and look forward and in this new chapter we’re really defining as smart luxury,” General Manager Michal Penek said.

That includes equipping all guest rooms with modernist Eames chairs and writing desks, velvet draperies and plenty of brass accents.

While guest room upgrades are complete, the next transformation is scheduled for the Highball lounge, which is shutting down this month as it makes the transition to the Better Sorts Social Club with a renewed emphasis on cocktails.

