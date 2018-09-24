Nonprofit Relocating to South End

Nonprofit Camp Harbor View has leased 5,000 square feet at 46 Plympton St. in Boston’s South End.

Founded in 2007 by Boston businessman Jack Connors, the summer camp provides programs in aquatics, leadership, arts and fitness for 900 youths annually.

Legacy Real Estate ventures acquired the 5-story, 25,000-square-foot brick-and-beam building in 2016 for $6.5 million in 2016. Originally built in the 1870s for lumber storage, the building was later converted into office space.

CBRE/NE’s Patrick Buckley and Jeff Landers represented the landlord in the lease negotiation. Peter Bean of Boston Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Since Legacy Ventures took ownership, it has signed new leases with hydroponic equipment manufacturer Freight Farms and private equity firm AgIS Capital.

