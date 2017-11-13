Northeastern Sells Former Provost’s Condo For $2.2M

A Millennium Place luxury condominium that was home to former provost Stephen Director has been sold for $2.2 million by Northeastern University, which held the mortgage on the Downtown Crossing unit.

Director, who was Northeastern provost from 2008 to 2015, purchased the unit in 2008 for just under $2 million in 2008. The transaction was part of an arrangement in which the university agreed to provide a mortgage for Director for a home in Boston, according to a report in the independent student publication The Huntington News. Director made the $40,000-a-year payments on the property, the News reported.

Director transferred the deed to the 2,362-square-foot unit to Northeastern in July 2016 for $1.8 million. Northeastern sold the condo on Oct. 20 for $2.2 million to Xie Fang and Li Lin, according to Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filings.

The property is currently assessed at $2.4 million.

Northeastern spokeswoman Renata Nyul did not return messages seeking additional information.

