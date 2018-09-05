Northern Bank Teams Up With 98.5, Sonny Michel to Fight Homelessness

This holiday season, as part of Heading Home’s “Up and Out” move program, Northern Bank will surprise a Boston-based family moving out of a shelter into their first home. Volunteers from Northern Bank will furnish their dream home, make it move-in ready and decorated for the holidays. The family will be brought to the house where they will be surprised by Sony Michel handing them the keys and welcoming them home.

Northern Bank is also donating $10 for every new personal checking account and $50 for every new business checking account opened through the end of the year to Heading Home in support of their mission to end homelessness.