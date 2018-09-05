Northern Bank Teams Up With 98.5, Sonny Michel to Fight Homelessness

Sep 5, 2018
Northern Bank

Woburn-based Northern Bank is partnering with 98.5 the Sports Hub and New England Patriot’s rookie running back Sony Michel to help fight homelessness.

The bank announced yesterday its “Taking it to the House” campaign, where it will donate $1,000 to Heading Home Inc., a nonprofit that works to help end homelessness in the Greater Boston area, for every New England touchdown during the regular 2018-2019 football season.

“At Northern Bank we are New England fans, so we are excited to be partnering with New England’s Sony Michel and 98.5 the Sports Hub radio network to help end homelessness in Boston,” Jim Mawn, president and CEO of Northern Bank, said in a statement. “Since our founding in 1960, we believe that investing in our community is an integral part of our continued success as a privately-held, family-run, full-service bank.”

This holiday season, as part of Heading Home’s “Up and Out” move program, Northern Bank will surprise a Boston-based family moving out of a shelter into their first home. Volunteers from Northern Bank will furnish their dream home, make it move-in ready and decorated for the holidays. The family will be brought to the house where they will be surprised by Sony Michel handing them the keys and welcoming them home.

Northern Bank is also donating $10 for every new personal checking account and $50 for every new business checking account opened through the end of the year to Heading Home in support of their mission to end homelessness.

B&T Daily

