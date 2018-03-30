Norton Apartment Complex Sold for $53.65M

East Main Apartments in Norton has been acquired for $53.65 million.

Campanelli Construction completed the 188-unit development in 2017. The class A apartment community’s amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with grills, fitness center and yoga room, rustic clubhouse and an outdoor lounge with fire pit.

The transaction was brokered by JLL’s capital markets team including Michael Coyne, Travis D’Amato, Kevin Gleason and Brendan Shields. Campanelli and Thorndike Development was the seller; Jones Street Investment Partners was the buyer.



Tags: Campanelli, Jones Street Investment Partners, Norton