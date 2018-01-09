November Consumer Credit Growth Highest Since 2001

Outstanding consumer credit in the U.S. rose roughly $27.9 billion in November from the previous month, reaching roughly $3.8 trillion, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

According to the various media outlets, that month-to-month growth is the highest since 2001, and grew at a seasonally adjusted rate of 8.75 percent.

Outstanding revolving credit, which consists of mostly credit cards, grew 13.3 percent year-over-year, and non-revolving credit grew 7.2 percent.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in a separate statement said total household debt increased to $12.96 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2017, $280 billion higher than household debt at the peak of the third quarter of 2008.

Balances climbed 0.6 percent on mortgages, 1.9 percent on auto loans, 3.1 percent on credit cards, and 1 percent on student loans this past quarter, according to the statement.

Mortgage balances, the largest component of household debt, which stood at $8.47 trillion as of Sept. 30, saw a $52 billion uptick from the second quarter of 2017.

Balances on home equity lines of credit declined slightly, and stood at $448 billion.

