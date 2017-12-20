Massachusetts Division Of Banks Releases November News

The Massachusetts Division of Banks recently released its news from November of this year.
Decisions
- BayCoast Bank, Swansea – permission to establish a branch office located at 2 Meeting House Lane, Little Compton, Rhode Island – approved Nov. 28, 2017.
- Fidelity Co-operative Bank, Fitchburg – notice to establish a branch office at 145 Front St., Worcester – non-objection issued Nov. 21, 2017.
- Institution for Savings in Newburyport and its Vicinity, Newburyport – permission to close its branch office located at 16 Main St., Rockport – approved Nov. 9, 2017.
Applications/Notices Pending
- Arrha Credit Union, Springfield – permission to close its branch office located at 140 Russell St., Hadley. Comment period ended Nov. 17, 2017.
- Enterprise Bank and Trust Co., Lowell – permission to relocate its branch office from 4 Central St., Leominster to 65 Main St., Leominster. Comment period ended Nov. 26, 2017.
- Equitable Bank, Weymouth – permission to (1) close its branch office located at 51 Columbian St., South Weymouth; and (2) establish a branch office at 10 Patriot Parkway, South Weymouth. Comment period ends Dec. 19, 2017.
- Fidelity Co-operative Bank (Fidelity), Fitchburg and Colonial Co-operative Bank (Colonial), Gardner – permission for Colonial to merge with and into Fidelity under the charter and by-laws of Fidelity. The main office of Fidelity would remain the main office of the continuing institution and the banking offices of Colonial would be retained as branch offices. Comment period ends Dec. 21, 2017.
- Rockland Trust Co., Rockland – permission to close its branch office located at 991 Watertown St., West Newton. Comment period ends Dec. 15, 2017.
- South Shore Bank, Weymouth – permission to close its branch office located at 501 John Mahar Highway, Braintree. Comment period ended Nov. 8, 2017.
- Workers’ Credit Union, Fitchburg – permission to close its branch office located at Chelmsford High School, 200 Richardson Road, Chelmsford. Comment period ended Nov. 14, 2017.
CRA Grades
- East Boston Savings Bank, East Boston – satisfactory (06/19/2017)
- Everett Credit Union, Everett – satisfactory (07/31/2017)
- UniBank for Savings,Whitinsville – satisfactory (06/07/2017)
- State Street Bank and Trust Company, Boston – outstanding (07/10/2017)
- Cambridge Trust Company, Cambridge – satisfactory (08/14/2017)
- Harvard University Employees Credit Union, Cambridge – satisfactory (08/14/2017)
