October Branch Activity From The DOB

The Massachusetts Division of Banks reports the following branch activity in the month of October:

Arrha Credit Union, Springfield – permission to close its branch office located at 140 Russell St. in Hadley.

BayCoast Bank, Swansea – permission to establish a branch office at 2 Meeting House Lane in Little Compton, Rhode Island.

Fidelity Co-operative Bank, Fitchburg – notice to establish a branch office at 145 Front St. in Worcester.

Institution for Savings in Newburyport, Newburyport – permission to close branch office at 16 Main St., Rockport.

South Shore Bank, Weymouth – permission to close its branch office at 501 John Mahar Highway, Braintree.

Workers’ Credit Union, Fitchburg – permission to close its branch office at Chelmsford High School, 200 Richardson Road, Chelmsford.

Tags: 2017, Branch Activity, Massachusetts Division of Banks, October