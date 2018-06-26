Officials Celebrate GLX Groundbreaking

Boston officials recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Green Line Extension (GLX) Project and announced the release of $225 million in federal funding for GLX, representing the second installment of federal support for the project.

“The Green Line Extension will improve access to education, housing and job opportunities across the entire MTBA system,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Our administration is grateful for the collaboration and support we have received from [U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao] and all partners at the federal, state and local level to reach this milestone and begin a project that will have a transformational impact on this region of the commonwealth by accommodating riders and spurring economic growth.”

The GLX Project will extend the Green Line approximately 4.7 miles along two branches from a relocated Lechmere Station in East Cambridge. Approximately 1 mile of the extension will run parallel to the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line to Union Square in Somerville and approximately 3.7 miles will run parallel to the Lowell Commuter Rail Line to College Avenue in Medford. Seven new stations will be constructed as part of the project, including the relocated Lechmere Station, along with a new vehicle storage and maintenance facility in Somerville. Once completed, trains will operate every five to six minutes in the peak periods, providing fast and efficient service to downtown Boston.

The total project cost is approximately $2.3 billion, which includes other project components such as real estate, professional services, contingency, and procurement of 24 new trolleys to augment the existing Green Line fleet, the first of which is anticipated to enter service in fall 2018 with all cars anticipated to be complete by early 2019.

Design and pre-construction work, such as vegetation clearing and utility location along the right of way, is currently underway. Heavy construction is expected to start this fall with the project scheduled to enter the testing phase in late 2020 and the extension operational in late 2021.

Tags: Charlie Baker, GLX Project, MBTA